Acceso de las autoridades públicas a datos electrónicos para identificar a titulares de tarjetas SIM

El caso aborda la cuestión del acceso a datos personales de comunicaciones electrónicas durante la investigación de determinados delitos. El TJUE permite el acceso a datos personales almacenados por servicios de comunicaciones electrónicas durante la investigación de determinados delitos cuando dicho acceso no suponga una injerencia grave en la vida privada. Dicha injerencia puede estar justificada por el objetivo de prevenir, investigar, descubrir y perseguir delitos en general, sin que sea necesario que estén calificados como graves (FJ 48-63).

Hechos

El 16 de febrero de 2015 el Sr. Hernández Sierra presentó una denuncia ante la Policía española por un robo con violencia, durante el cual resultó herido y le sustrajeron la cartera y el teléfono móvil. El Juzgado de Instrucción denegó el 5 de mayo de 2015 la solicitud efectuada por la Policía Judicial consistente en que se ordenase a diversos proveedores de servicios de comunicaciones electrónicas la transmisión de los números de teléfono activados, desde el 16 de febrero hasta el 27 de febrero de 2015, con el código IMEI del teléfono móvil sustraído, así como los datos personales o de filiación de los titulares o usuarios de los números de teléfono correspondientes a las tarjetas SIM activadas con dicho código, como su nombre, apellidos y, en su caso, dirección.

El Ministerio Fiscal recurrió en apelación la denegación de dichas diligencias, invocando la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo de 26 de julio de 2010 en un caso similar. La Audiencia Provincial de Tarragona decidió suspender el procedimiento, recordando la modificación de la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal (operada por la Ley Orgánica 13/2015, de 5 de octubre, para el fortalecimiento de las garantías procesales y la regulación de las medidas de investigación tecnológica) que introdujo dos nuevos criterios alternativos para determinar el nivel de gravedad de un delito: a) un estándar material identificado por conductas típicas de particular y grave relevancia criminógena que incorporan particulares tasas de lesividad para bienes jurídicos individuales y colectivos; y b) un criterio normativo-formal basado en la pena prevista para el delito en cuestión, estableciéndose un umbral de 3 años de prisión.

La Audiencia Provincial planteó dos cuestiones prejudiciales ante el TJ:

1.- ¿La suficiente gravedad de los delitos como criterio que justifica la injerencia en los derechos fundamentales reconocidos en los artículos 7 y 8 de la Carta de Derechos Fundamentales de la UE puede identificarse únicamente en atención a la pena que pueda imponerse al delito que se investiga o es necesario, además, identificar en la conducta delictiva particulares niveles de lesividad para bienes jurídicos individuales y/o colectivos?

2.- En su caso, si se ajustara a los principios constitucionales de la Unión, utilizados por el TJ en su sentencia de 8 de abril de 2014 [Digital Rights Ireland y otros, C‑293/12 y C‑594/12, EU:C:2014:238] como estándares de control estricto de la Directiva, la determinación de la gravedad del delito atendiendo solo a la pena imponible ¿cuál debería ser ese umbral mínimo? ¿Sería compatible con una previsión general de límite en tres años de prisión?

Pronunciamientos

En esta sentencia se declara que, conforme al principio de proporcionalidad, en el ámbito de la prevención, investigación, descubrimiento y persecución de delitos solo puede justificar una injerencia grave el objetivo de luchar contra la delincuencia que a su vez esté también calificada de grave. Sin embargo, cuando la injerencia que implica dicho acceso no es grave, puede estar justificada por el objetivo de prevenir, investigar, descubrir y perseguir delitos en general.

Los datos solicitados por la Policía española solo permiten vincular, durante un período determinado, la tarjeta o tarjetas SIM activadas con el teléfono móvil sustraído y los datos personales o de filiación de los titulares de estas tarjetas SIM. Sin un cotejo con los datos relativos a las comunicaciones realizadas con esas tarjetas SIM y de localización, estos datos no permiten conocer la fecha, la hora, la duración o los destinatarios de las comunicaciones efectuadas con las tarjetas SIM en cuestión, ni los lugares en que estas comunicaciones tuvieron lugar, ni la frecuencia de estas con determinadas personas durante un período concreto. Por tanto, dichos datos no permiten extraer conclusiones precisas sobre la vida privada de las personas cuyos datos se ven afectados, no pudiendo calificarse por ello de injerencia grave en los derechos fundamentales de esos individuos.

La injerencia que supone el acceso a dichos datos puede estar justificada por el objetivo de prevenir, investigar, descubrir y perseguir delitos en general, al que se refiere el artículo 15, apartado 1, primera frase, de la Directiva 2002/58, sin que sea necesario que dichos delitos estén calificados como graves.

En consecuencia, se declara que el acceso de las autoridades públicas a los datos que permiten identificar a los titulares de las tarjetas SIM activadas con un teléfono móvil sustraído (como los nombres, los apellidos y, en su caso, las direcciones de dichos titulares) constituye una injerencia en los derechos fundamentales de estos, pero esta injerencia no presenta una gravedad tal que deba limitar dicho acceso a la lucha contra la delincuencia grave.

Comentario

Esperemos que esta sentencia contribuya a despejar las reticencias de algunos Tribunales a la hora de prevenir, investigar, descubrir y perseguir cualquier tipo de delito en el que se requiera la adopción de medidas de investigación tecnológicas, ponderando los distintos intereses en juego, pero sin llegar a frustrar las posibilidades reales de esclarecimiento de los hechos e identificación de sus autores.

Autor: Juan José Caselles. Anuario Elzaburu, Edición 2018 (recopilatorio de comentarios de jurisprudencia europea en materia de Derecho de Propiedad Industrial e Intelectual que realiza Elzaburu).

Texto de Sentencia del TJUE de 2 de octubre de 2018 proveniente de la base de datos NEO. Más información y posibilidad de probar gratuitamente el producto en https://www.efl.es/catalogo/bases-de-datos-juridicas-neo

Versión en inglés:

Access by public authorities to electronic data for the purpose of identifying the owners of SIM cards activated with a stolen mobile telephone: not limited to serious criminal offences. Judgment of the Court of Justice of 2 October 2018, Spanish Public Prosecutor (C-207/16)

1. Background. On 16 February 2015, Mr. Hernández Sierra filed a complaint with the Spanish police for a violent robbery, in which he was injured and his wallet and mobile telephone were stolen. On 5 May 2015, the Examining Magistrates’ Court rejected the request made by the police to order various providers of electronic communications services to provide the telephone numbers activated between 16 February and 27 February 2015 with the IMEI code of the stolen mobile telephone and the personal data concerning the identity of the owners or users of the telephone numbers corresponding to the SIM cards activated with said code, such as their forenames, surnames, and, if necessary, their addresses.

The Public Prosecutor's Office appealed the rejection of these inquiries, referring to the judgment of the Spanish Supreme Court of 26 July 2010 in a similar case. The Tarragona Court of Appeal decided to stay the proceedings, recalling the amendment of the Code of Criminal Procedure (enacted under Organic Act No. 13/2015 of 5 October 2015, strengthening procedural due process and regulating technological investigative measures) which introduced two new alternative criteria for determining the degree of seriousness of an offence: a) a substantive criterion relating to conduct which corresponds to criminal classifications the criminal nature of which is specific and serious, and which is particularly harmful to individual and collective legal interests; and b) a formal normative criterion based on the penalty prescribed for the offence in question, establishing a threshold of 3 years’ imprisonment.

The Provincial Appellate Court referred two questions to the CJ for a ruling:

1. Can the sufficient seriousness of offences, as a criterion which justifies interference with the fundamental rights recognised by Articles 7 and 8 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU, be determined taking into account only the sentence which may be imposed in respect of the offence investigated, or is it also necessary to identify in the criminal conduct particular levels of harm to individual and/or collective legally protected interests?

2. If it were in accordance with the constitutional principles of the European Union, used by the CJ in its judgment of 8 April 2014 [Digital Rights Ireland and Others, C-293/12 and C-594/12, EU:C:2014:238] as standards for the strict review of the Directive, to determine the seriousness of the office solely on the basis of the sentence which may be imposed, what should the minimum threshold be? Would it be compatible with a general provision setting a minimum of three years’ imprisonment?.

2. Findings. In this judgment, it is stated that pursuant to the principle of proportionality, in the areas of prevention, investigation, detection and prosecution of criminal offences, a serious interference may be justified only by the objective of fighting crime which must also be defined as serious. However, when the interference entailed by such access is not serious, it may be justified by the objective of preventing, investigating, detecting and prosecuting criminal offences generally.

The data sought by the Spanish police only enable the SIM card or cards activated with the stolen mobile telephone to be linked, during a specific time period, with the data concerning the identity of the owners of those SIM cards. Without checking those data against the data concerning the communications made with those SIM cards and the location data, it is not possible to determine the date, time, duration or recipients of the communications made with the SIM cards in question, or the locations where the communications were made, or the frequency of those communications with certain people during a certain time period. Therefore, said data do not allow precise conclusions to be drawn regarding the private lives of the persons whose data is affected, and therefore it cannot be regarded as a serious interference in the fundamental rights of those individuals.

The interference entailed by access to said data may be justified by the objective of preventing, investigating, detecting and prosecuting criminal offences generally, as referred to in the first sentence of Article 15(1) of Directive 2002/58, without it being necessary that those criminal offences be defined as serious.

Consequently, it is stated that the access of public authorities to data for the purpose of identifying the owners of SIM cards activated with a stolen mobile telephone, such as forenames, surnames and, if necessary, their addresses, constitutes interfering with their fundamental rights, although this interference is not sufficiently serious to mean that said access is to be limited to fighting serious crime.

3. Remarks. Let us hope that this judgment helps reduce the reluctance of some courts to prevent, investigate, detect and prosecute any type of crime requiring technological investigative measures, encouraging them to weigh the different interests involved but without hindering the chances of establishing the facts of the matter or identifying the perpetrators. Juan J. CASELLES.

